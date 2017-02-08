NTU to host Indian delegates for two-day seminar

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan University (NTU) is to host a two-day seminar on public transportation for Indian government officials, a school official said.

The university has been working with India’s Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University since 2015 under a project commissioned by the Indian Ministry of Urban Development, NTU Advanced Public Transportation Research Center director Chang Shyue-koong (張學孔) said.

The seminar, which opens tomorrow, is the second under the project.

The first, held in November 2015, drew 43 officials from India’s central and local governments and was widely praised, Chang said.

This week’s seminar is to focus on Taipei’s transition to the Metro 2.0 project, the “transit-oriented development” concept and sharing Taiwan’s experiences with public bikes, implementing measures for sustainable transportation and goals of implementing the intelligent transportation system (ITS), Chang said.

The aim is to offer a practical and broader view on city transportation, as well as offering on-site inspections, Chang said.

The EU in 2010 defined an ITS as an application of information and communication technologies to the field of road transports, including users, vehicles and infrastructure, Chang said.

Officials from India’s urban planning and railways ministries are to attend, along with representatives of West Bengal state’s transportation department and with public transportation company officials from Jaipur and Bengaluru, Chang said.

Representative to India James Tien (田中光) said the university’s seminars are in keeping with the government’s “new southbound policy” as the goal is to improve bilateral commercial ties and provide opportunities for Taiwan to train Indian professionals who can help develop their economy and society.