Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CULTURE

Festival to have test run

A trial run at the main venue of the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾) will be held tomorrow ahead of the festival’s official opening on Saturday, the county government said. This year’s festival will be held in two locations: the main venue in Huwei from Saturday to Feb. 19 and in the county’s Beigang Township (北港) from today to Feb. 19, the county government said. During the festival, the county is to display 3,000 lanterns at 21 sites in the two main areas, which together cover more than 50 hectares. One of the sites will showcase the cultures of five Southeast Asian nations, while another will feature traditional Taiwanese glove puppetry, the county government said. The main lantern at the Huwei site, a 23m-high phoenix, will be lit up at 7pm on Saturday. To ensure that people with disabilities as well as babies and toddlers have equal access to the lantern areas, the county government said it has ensured barrier-free access at the sites so that people with disabilities can visit them.

FOOD

New regulation for butter

The Food and Drug Administration yesterday announced that from July 1, food producers will not be allowed to label butter products that contain less than 80 percent milk fat as “butter.” Margarine products with at least 80 percent edible fat or oil content must be labeled “margarine,” while those that have an edible fat or oil content of between 10 and 80 percent are to be labeled “fat spread,” and not as “vegetable butter.” Companies that mislabel the products may be fined between NT$30,000 and NT$3 million (US$969.52 and US$96,952), while those found guilty of intentionally putting false labels on the products may be fined up to NT$4 million, the agency said.

CRIME

Former lawmaker indicted

The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday charged former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Chiu Chui-chen (邱垂貞) with insulting public functionaries after he cursed at police officers when he was stopped for a routine traffic check last year. “I am legislator Chiu Chui-chen,” Chiu told officers when he was stopped in his car on April 13 at the Dayuan Interchange of Freeway No. 2. He refused to exit his vehicle and said the police “usually” target him. Chiu’s ensuing verbal outburst prompted the police officers to take legal action. Chiu, 65, later apologized and admitted using swear words, saying that he had been stopped by police three times in a week. Chiu yesterday apologized again for making impertinent remarks.

DIPLOMACY

Minister Lee visits Haiti

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) on Sunday arrived in Haiti, where he is to stay until Friday, heading a Taiwanese delegation attending the inauguration of Haitian president-elect Jovenel Moise, the ministry said yesterday. Lee is to represent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at Moise’s inauguration as the 58th president of the Republic of Haiti today, it said. He is to congratulate an important diplomatic ally on behalf of the Taiwanese government and public, the ministry said. During his visit, Lee is to meet with Moise, Haiti’s outgoing provisional President Jocelerme Privert and Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Pierrot Delienne, while also visiting the headquarters of Food for the Poor-Haiti and a Taiwanese-invested textile factory, it said.