Victim stable after hand reattachment surgery

By Lai Hsiao-tung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A convenience store worker in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) who had his hand cut off during a robbery on Sunday night is recovering in intensive care after undergoing 13 hours of surgery, police said yesterday.

The 17-year-old, surnamed Ting (丁), was working the night shift when the suspect, surnamed Chen (陳), 17, allegedly ran into the store wielding a knife. Chen allegedly struck Ting in the head, chest and left wrist, severing his left hand.

Police responded to an emergency call at approximately 11pm and Ting was rushed to the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital.

They said the suspect fled the scene after the robbery attempt.

Ting went into surgery at 12:50am with three doctors from the orthopedics and plastic surgery departments attending him, the hospital said.

The operation involved the reattachment of arteries, nerves, bones and muscle tissue, and took 13 hours, it said.

“Ting is recovering in intensive care now. Whether he regains normal use of his hand remains to be seen. He will need to undergo rehabilitation and observation,” it said.

Ting’s father said he is raising the boy as a single parent, adding that Ting insisted on working to help with family expenses and has been doing well at school despite working every day until 11pm.

Police said that after reviewing surveillance footage, they found traces of blood in a vegetable garden in the vicinity of the convenience store, leading them to check with nearby hospitals.

Chen was found being treated at the same hospital as Ting for knife injuries to his left hand, according to police, who arrested him on the spot.

Captain Chen Chia-peng (陳嘉鵬) of the Sindian (新店) Precinct said gangs frequently target businesses that are open late into the evening or overnight, adding that convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants and other establishments with late-night hours need to be particularly vigilant.

He advised those who face robberies to follow the demands of the robber while making mental note of the suspect’s distinctive features, appearance, voice, clothes and vehicle.

In response to the case, the Taiwan Alliance for the Advancement of Youth Rights and Welfare yesterday called on newly appointed Minister of Labor Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) to amend regulations to better protect workers under 18 from abuse and exploitation.

Additional reporting by Hsu Sheng-lun and Chen Ping-hung