Lanyu snorkeling, scuba ban sparks tour operators’ ire

By Wang Hsiu-ting / Staff reporter

Tour organizers operating in Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) criticized the Lanyu Township Office for implementing a five-month ban on snorkeling and scuba-diving tours in ports and fishing grounds around the island during the Flying Fish Festival.

The festival is an important celebration for the island’s residents.

The office said that it has introduced the ban, which began on Wednesday last week, to honor the traditions and taboos of the Tao people living on the island.

This was the first time that the office instated the ban before the festival began.

However, local outdoor tour operators criticized the office, saying that they were neither notified nor consulted about it.

While saying that they understood the reasons for the ban, the operators added they were angry because the restriction only targets snorkeling and scuba diving rather than banning all outdoor activities.

“They might as well announce that businesses providing snorkeling or scuba-diving tours should close down during the festival,” said a tour operator who went by the name A-hsiung (阿雄), adding that many of the Tao people on the island offer snorkeling tours or operate hostels for a living.

Other outdoor activities that could also disrupt the festival, such as Tatala boat tours or flying fish-watching tours at night, are not banned, he said.

He said that people who are learning snorkeling or scuba-diving for the first time need to practice at the port or the fishing grounds first, adding that the ban did not set distinctions between fishermen and tourists.

Lanyu Township Office Warden Shaman Jialamu said the administration would seek to communicate with the tour operators on the enforcement of the ban.

“The ban is enforced so these outdoor activities do not interfere with the Flying Fish Festival. The ban does not apply to Tatalu boat tours and flying fish-watching night tours as the operators offer the tours after the festival finishes,” he said.