Taipei Lantern Festival illuminates city’s growth

Staff writer, with CNA

The 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival opened yesterday, with the title West Side Story, Taipei Glory, taken from the musical West Side Story, to highlight the development of the western area of the city.

The main lantern this year is an egg-shaped creature to celebrate the Year of the Rooster. It was lit in the Ximending (西門町) area at 6pm, beginning the nine-day festival.

For the first time, the city is holding the annual lantern festival in the older western neighborhood, where there are several historical sites and buildings, the Taipei City Government said.

It is also the first time that the lantern festival has not been confined to a single venue, with displays from North Gate (北門) to Zhongshan N Road, Sec 1.

The city government said that area was chosen in the hope that people would learn more about its history.

In addition to the main lantern display, the festival also includes 3D mapping projections, creative landscaping, Universiade lanterns, blessing lanterns, freestyle lanterns, student creations and a friendly exchange area.

Lighting technology has been used to show historical buildings in the Xibenyuan Temple Square in the hope of reviving the area, the city government said.

Around North Gate and Zhongshan Hall, the story of Taipei’s development from the 19th century to the present is told using 3D light-sculpture animation.

The festival also features a street theater where groups such as Japan’s World Order dancers are to perform on the weekends.

On Saturday, the West Side Carnival Parade is set to be led by an 8m tall float with a depiction of the sea goddess Matsu.