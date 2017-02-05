Feature: Taiwan’s options as PLA ramps up pressure

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

In what has been seen as a show of force and an attempt to send a message to Taiwan and the US, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in December last year and last month — immediately after several People’s Liberation Army Air Force operations that circled Taiwan’s airspace — sailed its sole aircraft carrier beyond the first island chain and through the Taiwan Strait.

The Liaoning, built from the hull of unfinished Russian Kuznetsov-class carrier the Varyag, demonstrated its combat-readiness with a voyage to the South China Sea, a cross-sea, live-fire operation noted for its symbolism of China’s rising power and the attempt to prevent the US from adjusting its “one China” policy.

Although not a force comparable with US aircraft carriers, China’s “starter carrier” represents a significant leap in the air capabilities of the PLAN and is a “major threat” to Taiwan’s defense, senior military analyst Erich Shih (施孝瑋) said.

The carrier-borne Shenyang J-15 aircraft — developed after 2000 based on the Soviet-designed Sukhoi Su-33 — are more capable than Taiwan’s F-16s, which were manufactured between 1991 and 1997, Shih said.

“With Beijing having developed Chengdu J-20 aircraft and acquired Su-35 jets, the Ministry of National Defense’s project to upgrade the nation’s F-16s — to be refitted with anti-stealth radar and more advanced air-to-air missiles — could only narrow the gap between Taiwan and China in air capabilities, but would not swing the balance in a war,” Shih said.

The Liaoning’s air wing c of 24 J-15 airplanes, six Z-18F anti-submarine helicopters and four Changhe Z-18J early-warning helicopters can also outperform aircraft aboard the Japanese helicopter carrier Izumo, making the Chinese carrier a force to be reckoned with, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

However, the size of the Liaoning — 304m long and 70m wide — limits the number of aircraft it can carry, while the ski-jump configuration of its flight deck restricts fuel and ordnance loads.

The think tank estimated that a J-15 from the Liaoning would be limited to 28 tonnes, while the USS Ronald Reagan can launch aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of 45 tonnes, meaning more firepower and greater range.

“Even when fully operational, the Liaoning will not enable long-range power projection similar to US Nimitz-class carriers,” according to the Pentagon’s annual report to the US Congress in 2015. “The Liaoning is therefore best suited to fleet air defense missions, extending air cover over a fleet operating far from land-based coverage.”

Despite and precisely because of its limitations, “the primary mission of the Liaoning, although unthinkable for an aircraft carrier, might be to escort submarines, a theory that Chinese analysts have put forward,” Shih said.

An escort role would be in line with its original design, as the Varyag and other Soviet carriers and surface vessels are designed to protect nuclear-capable submarines against the US navy.

“That said, the primary objective of the Liaoning might not be as the first line of power projection, but to be stationed in areas hundreds of kilometers away from Taiwan — such as the Miyako Strait — to barricade Taiwan and put off US intervention while allowing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to gain air supremacy,” Shih said.