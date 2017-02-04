Veteran makes last year’s largest donation to treasury

By Wu Chia-jung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A veteran surnamed Hsiao (蕭) in July last year donated NT$6 million (US$193,237 at the current exchange rate) to the National Treasury Administration, the largest donation to the state from an individual last year.

As the donation was carried out at an automated teller machine and not through a bank transaction, the administration said it was likely motivated by pure patriotism.

Administration officials expressed gratitude to everyone who donated money to the state, even though they were fewer in number, saying that it is the thought that counts.

Since 2010, donations peaked at NT$33 million in 2012, with one individual donating NT$23 million, officials said, adding that the smallest amount of donations was recorded in 2011, when seven people donated a mere NT$1,102.

The administration last year received 48 donations — four more than in 2015 — totaling NT$8.7 million, the agency said.

One individual, surnamed Chu (朱), has made 23 donations to the administration since 2014, it said.

While Chu’s donations were only a few thousand dollars each, they have amounted to NT$82,538, the agency said, adding that Chu seems to have made donations a monthly habit.

Donations are used to promote national policies, it said, adding that donation information can be accessed at local revenue service branches during tax season and are automatically imported as deductibles.