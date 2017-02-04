Taipei councilor sorry about TSMC chairman rumors

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Wang Hsin-yi (王欣儀) yesterday apologized for saying that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) had been seriously injured after falling near his pool at his Hawaii residence.

Shortly after the media on Tuesday reported that Chang, 85, allegedly stumbled at his estate in Hawaii, Wang said on Facebook that Chang likely “suffered a serious injury,” citing Chang’s absence from a banquet hosted by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Honolulu Director-General Wallace Chow (周民淦).

“Chang sustained an injury near his eye and had to return to Taiwan for emergency treatment,” Wang said in the post that was later quoted by local media.

The rumor was debunked when Chang appeared at Honolulu International Airport later that day for a return flight to Taiwan.

The Chinese-language World Journal reported that Chang appeared in good health and, quoting Chang, that he had only suffered “a few light scratches.”

Netizens took to Wang’s Facebook page demanding an apology, with many criticizing the councilor for spreading unfounded information and causing panic in the stock market.

Wang yesterday said on Facebook that her initial post was based on conversations among guests at the banquet, and that she posted the message out of concern, as she has deep respect for Chang.

The post was never meant as an “expose,” as some media outlets considered it to be, and she never told reporters that she was certain about Chang’s condition, she said.

Responding to criticism that her comment affected the local bourse, Wang said that it is “common sense” that the stock market is closed during the Lunar New Year holiday.

She said that she would engage in serious introspection for not having been more discreet as a public figure, and apologized to Chang and the public for any unease or misunderstanding she might have caused.