MOI not out to get Women’s League

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Failure to demand that the National Women’s League reveal its expenses would disappoint voters’ expectations, Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) said yesterday, denying that the ministry was seeking to “take out” the group.

“We have been extremely patient and given them many, many opportunities to provide the requisite documents,” he said.

“Because the whole process has been in strict accordance with proper procedures, it should not be considered an attempt to ‘take out’ the league — in fact, failure to take these actions would disappoint voters’ expectations,” he said.

Determining whether the league should be considered a “satellite organization” or affiliated group of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is the responsibility of the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, he added.

Following repeated requests by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI), the league last month provided a revenue and expenditure report, while omitting other required documents, including a list of property holdings and an assets-liabilities report.

“From just a social organization perspective, the group has to meet certain basic standards, particularly regarding charity work and how it used proceeds from the historically exceptional Military Benefit Tax,” he said.

The league is estimated to have received tens of billions of New Taiwan dollars in proceeds from the tax, a tariff levied on the US dollar value of all imported goods from 1955 to 1989.

“The league has a history of poor and sluggish operations with no regular board meetings, but that is not the reason we interfered. We have interfered because of the huge amount of money garnered from the Military Benefit Tax and the fact that the public has a right to know where and how well it was used,” he said, adding that a warning had been issued to the league only after it refused repeated requests for documentation.

Yeh said in December that the ministry would not rule out disbanding the league if it continued to refuse the ministry requests.

The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee is expected to hold hearings next month on whether the league should be considered a KMT “satellite organization.”