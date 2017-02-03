Doctors contradict reports banana peels good for skin

By Lin Yen-tung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Doctors contradicted reports that banana peels are an effective treatment for aging skin, saying that laser surgery is still the most effective solution.

Posts circulating online claim that banana peels can help break alcohol dependency, reduce blood pressure and fight signs of aging in skin.

One post in particular told netizens to “rub banana peels on your faces, because the white fiber on the inner part of the peels will take away age spots.”

Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital dermatologist Huang Yu-huei (黃毓惠) said that age spots are the result of long exposure to the sun, which leads to keratosis and the proliferation of spots on the skin.

Only laser treatment can remove the spots, Huang said, adding that there is no scientific evidence to suggest that rubbing banana peels on the spots would have any effect.

Neglecting to treat keratosis properly can cause the skin to develop hypersensitivity to light and become black, Huang said.

Tsai I-hsien (蔡一賢), director of the nutrition department at Mackay Memorial Hospital, said no medical research exists that shows banana peels have medicinal qualities.

It is best to simply eat fruit as one normally would, Tsai said, adding that eating two portions of fruit a day is the best way to combat the negative effects of aging.

It is best to mix the fruit in the portions such as having half an apple with six grapes, Tsai added.

It is best to avoid rubbing fruits onto the skin, as it may result in an allergic reaction, Huang said.

The Food and Drug Administration called on the public to avoid rubbing banana peels or other fruit and vegetables on the skin to prevent potential adverse reactions.