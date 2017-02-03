Taipei to fund schools to adopt strays

Staff writer, with CNA

As part of an animal protection program, Taipei has allocated a budget to subsidize schools that adopt stray dogs or cats, a city government official said.

Starting this year, the city government will provide an annual subsidy of NT$30,000 to elementary, junior high and senior high schools for each stray dog or cat that they adopt, Taipei City Department of Education official Chung Te-hsin (鍾德馨) said.

The subsidy is to cover the cost of food, shelter and veterinary care for the animals, Chung said, adding that additional funds will be provided if necessary.

The statement came after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) late last year drew attention to the fact that only seven schools in the capital had adopted stray dogs or cats, the lowest rate among the country’s six special municipalities.

Chung said his department was aware of the issue and launched a program in the second half of last year to encourage Taipei schools to adopt stray dogs and cats.

Under the program, the city’s education department works with the animal protection office to help schools adopt stray animals and implant them with microchips, and to provide free rabies vaccinations and treatment for parasitic infections, he said.

The department also held workshops in September and October last year to inform teachers about the care of dogs and cats in schools, Chung said.

Since the program was launched last year, three schools have applied to have pets, bringing the total number of participating Taipei schools to 10 and number of animals to 15, he said.

The program is aimed at improving animal protection and reducing the number of stray dogs and cats in the city, the local government said.