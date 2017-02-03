Tensions rise before KMT election

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Amid congratulations and lingering cheer at the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) customary Lunar New Year meeting yesterday, tensions ran high as the party’s collective thoughts appeared to be focused on a May 20 chairperson election and on who will receive the support of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

With the exception of Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co general manager Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the party’s chairperson candidates — KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) and former KMT vice chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) — joined party heavyweights at the event.

Ma, a former KMT chairman, said at the meeting that he was happy to see so many members willing to shoulder the responsibility of guiding the party, which he called a sign of a healthy party, adding that they are the KMT’s hope to one day retake the presidency.

Ma commended Hung for her efforts running the party over the past few months, saying that the KMT should be proud of her achievements during a time of hardship, referring to the Taipei High Administrative Court on Jan. 23 ruling that the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee’s freezing of KMT funds was illegal.

Asked by reporters which candidate would receive his support, Ma said that party members should work together and that the chairperson should devote themselves to the KMT.

“The ‘1992 consensus’ and ‘one China, different interpretations’ are very important and will become increasingly more so,” Ma said, when asked whether he believed they would be important parts of candidates’ platforms.

The so-called “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Hung said she hoped to not only win Ma’s support, but also that of all party members.

Wu said that Ma hoped the chairperson election would be a fair, open competition, adding that the former president would vote for the candidate best suited to lead the party out of hardship while providing oversight of the government.

“A person of Ma’s importance would not reveal who he has in mind as the ideal party leader,” Wu added.

KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) said each candidate was appropriate and should compete fairly and rationally, adding that party unity should be the primary goal.

Chan said the ultimate decision would be in the hands of party members, not one individual.

Hau suggested that the party host a national affairs conference on pension reform to gather ideas and offer an alternative to the government’s proposal.