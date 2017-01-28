Ko aims to solve one problem at a time

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that one of his “new political philosophies” is to change the nation for the better by tackling one small problem at a time.

“If you are able to solve all the small problems, there will be no major problems,” Ko said, in response to reporters’ questions about his most important objective for this year.

Citing as an example his experience easing traffic congestion after the annual Computex technology fair, which he said in 2015 slowed down traffic on Xinyi Road for half an hour, Ko said that thanks to data in the city’s “precaution” system for monitoring traffic, his administration had anticipated heavy traffic before last year’s exhibition.

His team divided exhibitors into three groups and gave each group 30 minutes to leave the exhibition venue, which solved the traffic problem, Ko said.

“People often fantasize about someone doing something big and changing the nation. Wrong. The key is in the small problems that happen on a day-to-day basis, which are not to be ignored,” he said.

“By winning every small battle, one will eventually win the war. This is my new political philosophy,” he said, as he visited the city’s sanitation engineers in the Muzha (木柵) area.

Asked about an estimated NT$80 million (US$2.55 million) increase in overtime fees the city is likely to pay sanitation engineers working on weekends and holidays under the “one fixed day off, one flexible rest day” workweek, Ko said that the labor amendments were passed very quickly and the city government did not have time to prepare for the new rates of overtime pay.

The city will pay sanitation engineers according to the new rates for now, but it will ask the Department of Environmental Protection to change they way it arranges work shifts to mitigate the impact of the new workweek rules, the mayor said.