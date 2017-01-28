Huangpu Lions club official vows to sue over ‘lick’ picture

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei Huangpu Lions Club president Chiu Hui-mei (邱惠美) yesterday said she would sue the club’s founding president, Yuan Ching-fang (袁慶芳), for allegedly spreading a photo of her licking the ear of former Control Yuan vice president Chen Ching-li (陳進利).

The alleged photo began spreading after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yen (童仲彥) told reporters on Wednesday that he would pursue Chiu, his New Taipei City office director, after he divorces his wife, Lee Hsiu-huan (李秀環).

Tung is embroiled in a domestic violence scandal after media reports quoted Lee as saying he had physically assaulted her more than 50 times since they were married in 2011.

Chiu said the photo was taken by Yuan at a regular gathering of the club in September last year, when a birthday party was held for Chen and other club members.

Chiu said she was “goaded on” by other members to lick off butter she had spread on Chen’s face, so she leaned forward as a “joke.”

“I did not actually lick him or kiss him. Yuan was able to create an optical illusion by zooming in,” Chiu said, adding that there were about 40 guests at the party who could “attest to her innocence.”

She urged Chen to come forward to explain what actually happened.

“As the club’s president, I put on a show as the crowd requested. What wrong have I done?” Chiu said.

She said she would sue Yuan for tarnishing her reputation.

She added that she had considered resigning as Tung’s office director, but decided to stay on “to show solidarity” with the councilor.

She said she would not consider entering a relationship with Tung before his divorce.

Local media also reported an alleged connection between Chiu and the Bamboo Union (竹聯幫) gang.

Former Bamboo Union leader Chang An-le (張安樂), alias the “White Wolf,” has taken Chiu under his wing and defended Chiu over the Lions Club incident, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported on Thursday, citing an anonymous senior gang member.

Chiu often attended the group’s meetings and acted above other union members because of her rapport with Chang and former Bamboo Union leader Chou Jung (周榕), which caused gang members to resent her, the report said.

Chiu rejected the allegation that she is affiliated with gangsters.