Man charged for handcuffing friend

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Keelung District Prosecutors’ Office has charged a man for handcuffing a friend to the wheels of a vendor’s cart last year.

Prosecutors said that the 45-year-old defendant, surnamed Wan (萬), had been drinking with two friends — surnamed Hsiang (向) and Hsu (許) — at his home on Nov. 28 last year, when Wan took out a pair of handcuffs on a whim and attached one end of the cuffs to Hsiang’s right ankle.

Wan told Hsiang that he would release him if the two went with him to Jhonger Road.

However, when they arrived at their destination, Wan attached the other end of the handcuffs to the wheels of a vendor’s cart, prosecutors said.

Wan ignored the protests of Hsiang and Hsu and left, prosecutors said.

Hsu called the police for help.

The cart’s owner also rushed over upon learning of the incident and borrowed a hair clip from a nearby accessories shop to unlock the handcuffs.

Hsiang had been chained to the cart for about 10 minutes before the vendor was able to free him, prosecutors said.

When summoned to the police station, Wan initially denied his involvement, saying he was drunk and did not remember what happened.

Prosecutors said they indicted Wan based on the evidence at hand.

They said they would ask the court to mete out a heavier sentence because Wan is a repeat offender, having been involved in a similar incident in 2011.