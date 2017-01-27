Taipei councilor to resign from DPP over battery claim

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yen (童仲彥) yesterday said he will resign from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) amid allegations that he beat up his wife, Lee Hsiu-huan (李秀環).

Tung said in a Facebook post that he decided to leave the DPP because his behavior had marred the party’s image, adding that he will engage in “serious introspection.”

Tung declined to respond to media queries over Lee’s accusation during a TV talk show on Wednesday that he had lied by denying that he assaulted her.

During the broadcast, Lee urged the media not to tolerate her husband’s dishonesty.

DPP spokesman Yang Chia-liang (楊家俍) said that the party has yet to receive Tung’s resignation letter.

The DPP will assemble an investigation team to probe the allegations regardless of Tung’s decision to leave the party, Yang said.

If his resignation is accepted by the DPP, Tung will be barred from rejoining the party for two years, meaning that he would not be able to campaign for Taipei city councilor in 2018 as a DPP member, Yang said.

If Tung does not submit his resignation and the DPP rules to expel him over the investigation’s results, he would be handed a punishment, which in the most severe case would ban him from rejoining the party for five years, he said.

DPP Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) said that the DPP, as the ruling party, is held to a stricter set of standards by the public, Yang said.

“DPP members should use Tung’s example to remind themselves to be discreet in both public and personal affairs,” Hung was quoted as saying.