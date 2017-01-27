Ko Wen-je leads poll for Taipei mayoral election

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has a solid lead over his potential challengers from across party lines for next year’s Taipei mayoral election, survey results published yesterday by the Chinese-language China Times Weekly magazine showed.

The poll pit Ko, an independent, against pan-green and pan-blue camp politicians rumored to be considering running for Taipei mayor, with 24.2 percent of respondents saying that they would vote for Ko, about double the number who said they would support second-placed Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), one of Ko’s potential Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) rivals, at 12.4 percent.

New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) came in third with 11.1 percent, followed by Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) at 10.2 percent.

Ko’s rival in the 2014 Taipei mayoral election, KMT Central Committee member Sean Lien (連勝文), had 7.7 percent support, leading former premier Simon Chang (張善政) by a margin of 0.4 percentage points, the survey showed.

DPP Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智), who has made known his desire to join the race, registered 3 percent, followed by Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee Chairman Wellington Koo’s (顧立雄) 2 percent, former presidential office spokesman Lo Chih-chiang’s (羅智強) 1.6 percent and Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung’s (徐國勇) 0.6 percent, the survey found.

In response to media requests for comment on the results, Ko said that the poll numbers were probably inaccurate, as there were too many candidates to choose from.

Ko said that he would not put too much stock into an apparent rebound in his approval rating.

“Poll numbers are like stock prices: They fluctuate every day,” he said on the sidelines of a ceremony to unveil the centerpiece of this year’s Taipei Lantern Festival. “You could develop a split personality if you read too much into them.”

Ko said that he will persevere in his endeavor to push city policies, which he said would pay off in time.