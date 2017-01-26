No need for hepatitis B revaccination, CDC says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People who have a test for hepatitis B that shows they do not have the virus, but have completed a series of hepatitis B vaccines when they were younger do not have to have another series of vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Tuesday.

The centers received inquiries about whether a person who was vaccinated as a child and tests negative for hepatitis B surface antigen and hepatitis B surface antibody should be vaccinated again, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said.

“According to 30 years of research, up to 88 percent of the people who test negative are protected against hepatitis B virus,” Lo said.

“So our professional advice is that people who have already received a complete series of hepatitis B vaccines earlier in life and are not in high-risk groups of hepatitis B infection, do not need to be vaccinated again,” he said.

Taiwan’s chronic hepatitis B carrier rate and acute hepatitis B cases have not increased in recent years and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in 2009 said that those with negative test results do not need additional vaccinations, which is in line with advice from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO, the CDC said.

High-risk groups include people on dialysis, organ transplant or blood transfusion recipients, those with an immunodeficiency, those who work or live at developmental delay care centers, live with a hepatitis B carrier, work at medical facilities, have multiple sexual partners or take intravenous drugs, Lo said.