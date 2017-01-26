MRT housing policy flawed, Ko says

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Leasing out public housing units integrated with Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations is a flawed policy, as such apartments usually command expensive rents and the Taipei City Government would seek to sell unoccupied units whose rent exceeds NT$20,000, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said.

Of the 570 public-housing units integrated with MRT stations, 277 command monthly rents of more than NT$20,000, of which 104 had not been leased out, statistics compiled by the Taipei Department of Urban Development showed.

Responding to reporters’ queries on Tuesday regarding the city’s plan for the unleased apartments, Ko, citing the highest rent set for public-housing units, said that if one had NT$33,000 to pay a monthly rent one might as well take out a mortgage.

Citing buildings integrated with Japanese metro stations as an example, he said the buildings should have been built to house commercial property instead, as “where there are people, there is business to be done.”

“Units that have a monthly rent of more than NT$20,000 should be sold. Our housing policies needs to be overhauled,” Ko said.

Ko yesterday said that leasing out homes integrated with MRT stations represented a “strategic flaw” by the municipal government.

A forum on “residential justice” is to be held in March to discuss whether more subsidies should be granted to low-income households leasing public-housing units and whether to reduce the taxes levied on landlords and households with only one home, he said.

Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems Commissioner Chang Ze-hsiung (張澤雄) said the 104 unused units can be sold after gaining the council’s approval.

He said it is unlikely that apartments integrated with MRT stations would be used as commercial property, as it would contravene the land use regulations.

Department official Chiu Wan-ching (邱婉清) said the majority of the unused units are expensive apartments at the MeHas City housing complex at MRT Xiaobitan Station and those at MRT Taipei Bridge Station in New Taipei City.