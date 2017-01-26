UK envoy says exchanges to go on despite Brexit

Staff writer, with CNA

British Representative to Taiwan Catherine Nettleton yesterday said that the UK would continue to promote exchanges in trade, climate change, science and innovation, as well as people-to-people links, based on strong bilateral ties.

This year the UK would begin the process of leaving the EU, Nettleton said at a lunch event with the media.

However, the decision to do so was not about turning inward, but rather about becoming even more engaged in global trade, she said.

The UK would continue to promote bilateral trade, especially in the areas of sustainable rail and “renewable” energy projects, the digital economy and financial services, as well as seek more investment from Taiwan, Nettleton said.

In an effort to promote bilateral trade, she said a UK trade mission — including company representatives and senior representatives from two local governments — would visit Taiwan to attend the Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei next month.

Nettleton said she hopes there will be closer people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the UK.

In addition to wanting more Taiwanese visitors to the UK, she said that a large group of young British athletes would attend the Summer Universiade in Taipei in August.

More than 150 British athletes, including Olympic gold medal winners, are to compete at the event, she said, adding that they will be joined by family members, friends and spectators.

“This will be a wonderful occasion for them to get to experience the warmth of Taiwan — in spirit and climate,” she said, adding that her office would take the opportunity to build sporting links between Taiwan and the UK through a new “Sport is Great” campaign.

She said that the UK looks forward to sharing its experience in reducing carbon emissions and developing sources of renewable energy as Taiwan seeks to reduce carbon emissions to 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2050.

With the government planning to develop key industries, Nettleton said there are opportunities for bilateral cooperation in such areas as “clean energy,” future manufacturing and life sciences.

Her remarks came one day after a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), during which Tsai said that the nation has launched a series of initiatives to promote emerging economic sectors and looks forward to cooperating with the UK in those areas.

Taiwan has implemented several programs aimed at boosting development in Internet of Things, biotechnology, medicine, “green energy,” smart machinery, defense, agriculture and the circular economy, and those areas offer opportunities for Taiwan and the UK to work together, Tsai said.

Nettleton succeeded Chris Wood as head of the British Office Taipei last month. Her previous post was as director of protocol at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Postings prior to that include UK ambassador to Peru and Venezuela, as well as stints in London, China and Mexico.

The office represents the UK’s interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.