Taiwan Lantern Festival to focus on three themes

Staff writer, with CNA

This year’s Taiwan Lantern Festival in Yunlin County is to focus on the themes “friendly earth,” “diversified cultures” and “lantern festival hometown,” organizers said.

The festival is to open on Feb. 7 and run through Feb. 19 at Yunlin Agriculture Expo Park, which in 2015 received the nation’s top architecture prize, they said.

The “friendly earth” theme is to be showcased at the Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) lantern display area, organizers said, adding that lanterns would be arranged to show how Yunlin and its residents have changed over the years and to express the local LOHAS vision.

The “diversified cultures” theme is to be on show at three lantern display areas.

In the Hometown area, lanterns are to display the history, environment and products of the county’s 20 cities and townships, from mountains to plains and coastal areas, to explain Yunlin’s evolution into one of Taiwan’s main agricultural centers, organizers said.

The History of Puppet Shows area will allow visitors to learn about the nation’s famous glove puppetry, which originated in Yunlin, organizers said, adding that two 8m-tall and four 4m-tall puppets are to provide an intriguing mixture of artistry and technology.

The 100m-long Puppet Show Platform area will show visitors how platforms are made, giving them a better understanding of Beigang Township’s (北港) 300-year history and annual parade honoring Matsu, the goddess of the sea, they said.

The organizers said they hoped to impress visitors by showcasing 100m-long lantern cars, including puppet show platforms, electric lantern cars and platforms with people on them.

Religious groups from across the county have prepared prayer lanterns, which are to showcase religious freedom, tolerance, inclusiveness and local worshipers and temples, they added.

Local handicraft lanterns from Beigang are to showcase local folklore, building techniques, history and culture, organizers said.