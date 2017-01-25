Amateur enthusiasts identify 15 new spider species

By Wu Hsin-tien and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Facebook page established in 2015 by the Council of Agriculture’s Endemic Species Research Institute for amateur spider enthusiasts has proven a success after 15 new species were discovered by members in just one year, the institute said last week.

Of the more than 40,000 species of spiders worldwide, more than 460 are found in Taiwan and contain great variety, including those that spin webs and those that nest, the institute said.

Spiders in Taiwan are found everywhere from forests and cliffs to mountains and streams, it said.

The most common spiders to enter houses are long-legged white spiders, jumping spiders and so-called “ghost spiders” that stick to webs perched in corners, the institute said.

Spiders thrive through a variety of methods, including attraction of prey through patterns on their bodies and tricking predators by affixing food waste to their webs, the institute said, adding that some spiders even add strange patterns to their webs.

Some spiders are even able to catch prey much larger than themselves, the institute said, citing Nephila pilipes, which can prey on sparrows and bats.

Other species have unique abilities, the institute said, citing a raptor of the Dolomedes genus, which can dive underwater and catch small fish and other spiders.

Contrary to popular belief, more than half of the spiders found in the nation do not spin webs, institute researcher Lo Ying-yuan (羅英元) said, adding that spiders do not arbitrarily attack people.

Most spiders people find in their homes are completely harmless, Lo said, adding that most people have an irrational fear of spiders based on their appearance.

Heteropoda venatoria, a common type of huntsman spider, mostly feeds on cockroaches and other insects, so its discovery in a home means there are many insects present and the home needs to be cleaned, Lo said, adding that a common misconception about the species is that its waste can cause skin ulcers in humans.

While it is true that the majority of spiders produce venom, only 10 to 20 varieties in the world have bites that are fatal to humans, none of which are found in Taiwan, he said.

The most poisonous spiders found in Taiwan are rare Macrothele taiwanensis and Latrodectus mactans, a variety of the black widow, but neither have fatal bites, Lo said, adding that bites from these spiders would cause skin ulcers, dizziness and vomiting that go away within a week.

The institute opened an exhibit on Friday last week to educate the public about spiders found in Taiwan.