NCC warns against fake news

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Television stations that broadcast “fake news” may face a fine of up to NT$2 million (US$63,731) under an amendment to the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) that was passed by the legislature last year, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

The commission issued a reminder in a statement celebrating the opening of a new facility for the Institute of Watch Internet Network (iWin), the one-stop agency commissioned by the government to receive complaints about online content and to relay them to the appropriate government agencies.

The harm caused by the dissemination of false news stories on social media has been highlighted by the election of US President Donald Trump, whose campaign for the White House critics say was boosted by fictitious reports.

The Presidential Office’s pension reform committee dedicated a specific section of its official Web site to dismiss false accusations about the proposals circulated online.

News media outlets can mistakenly publish fabricated news stories when journalists use information gathered online, the commission said.

The commission said it respects freedoms of speech and expression and does not plan to censor TV content, but added that the news media have a responsibility to the public to prevent the spread of fake news.

“The amended Satellite Broadcasting Act regulates any broadcast news coverage that violates the principle of fact verification and damages the public interest. Given that fact-checking is necessary in the production and broadcast of news, we ask the news media to pay attention to verifying online information that they cite and to avoid producing sensational, exaggerated or partisan news reports that damage the public interest,” the commission said.

Article 23 of the act stipulates that the content of TV shows or advertisements transmitted by satellite broadcasters must not violate the principle of fact verification and damage the public interest.

Article 53 stipulates that failure to abide by Article 23 can result in a satellite broadcaster being fined from NT$200,000 to NT$2 million and required to suspend broadcasting the show or advertisement.

The commission said that it would also urge satellite TV news channels to regularly review their internal news production procedures.

Chen Chin-shuan (陳金霜), a senior executive officer at the Department of Broadcasting and Content, said that Article 23 was added to the act following the amendment of three media acts, which were approved by the legislature last year.

No broadcast media company has been punished for contravening Article 23, Chen said.

When asked about the criteria that the commission would use to identify “fake news,” Chen said that it could only review content on a case-by-case basis.

“We will accept complaints from members of the public about alleged fake news and turn the case over to an independent content review committee when necessary,” she said.