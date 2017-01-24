Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

MILITARY

Tsai lauds military response

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday praised the nation’s armed forces for performing well when China’s aircraft carrier and its escort ships sailed through the Taiwan Strait earlier this month. The Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning and its accompanying warships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Jan. 11, prompting the air force and other military branches to closely monitor the group’s movements. During a lunch with military officers and servicepeople at the Ministry of National Defense, Tsai lauded members of the armed forces for handling the situation well at a time when she was visiting the nation’s allies in Central America. She said the only goal of national defense reform is to build a strong and competent force that is combat-ready.

CRIME

Eight Thai women arrested

Police yesterday said they have arrested eight Thai women suspected of being involved in the sex trade in Miaoli County, but are still trying to identify who was responsible for bringing them into the county. The Thai nationals, aged between 20 and 30, were offering sex services at a rented apartment in Jhunan Township (竹南), police said. The women entered the country using the visa-free access Taiwan offers to Thai travelers, police said. They were taken to Jhunan by unidentified handlers soon after their arrival in Taiwan and allegedly began to sell 30-minute sessions for NT$2,200, police said. Law enforcement officials raided the apartment on Friday, arresting the women and an 18-year-old Taiwanese man, surnamed Wu (吳), allegedly responsible for attending to the women’s daily needs. Wu was sent to the district prosecutors office on suspicions of having committed obscenity offenses, while the Thai women were taken to the National Immigration Agency’s Miaoli office.

TRANSPORT

Airport passengers surge

The passenger volume at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport increased 9.94 percent to a record 42.3 million last year, data released by the Taiwan International Airport Co yesterday showed. Passenger traffic reached 38.47 million in 2015, but broke the 40 million mark last year, which led to an upgrade in the airport’s service quality rating by the Airport Council International (ACI), the company said. ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) is a global benchmarking program aimed at measuring the level of satisfaction of passengers traveling through an airport. In terms of cargo transport, the volume at Taoyuan airport reached 2.081 tonnes last year, an increase of nearly 76,000 tonnes or 3.78 percent, from 2015, the data showed.

TRAVEL

Lake’s cycling path lauded

A cycling route in Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) area was chosen by global travel search engine Skyscanner as one of the world’s top eight cycle paths. “You can bring your family members to ride slowly on the smooth bike path to experience the Sun Moon Lake’s paradise-like view from a whole new perspective; or you can challenge yourself to complete the 33km-long round-the-lake path,” an article posted on the Web site on Tuesday last week showed. Other than Sun Moon Lake, Skyscanner said, the most desirable bike paths include those in the Grand Canyon, US; Bohemia, Czech Republic; Udaipur, India; Burgundy, France; Easter Island; Havana, Cuba and Hiroshima, Japan.