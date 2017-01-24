Land consolidation laws fail owners’ expectations

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Legislation on land consolidation projects should be passed to require higher levels of landowner approval and stronger rights guarantees, a sociologist said yesterday, adding that the Ministry of the Interior reform proposals to amend low level regulations do not go far enough.

“The ministry has proved unwilling to face urban land consolidation problems,” Tunghai University sociology professor Yang You-ren (楊友仁) said, adding that ministry proposals would still leave affected residents with far fewer rights than those involved in urban renewal projects.

Urban land consolidation is intended to facilitate infrastructure development by consolidating piecemeal holdings, but has drawn criticism for allegedly sacrificing smallholder interests.

The Council of Grand Justices last year declared parts of the regulations unconstitutional, including low agreement threshold requirements for initiating consolidation plans.

“Landowners and residents have to be established as the true source of power. While developers are supposed to be hired hands, they have come to dominate the process,” he said, calling for four-fifths of landowners’ approval of consolidation plans before developments can begin.

Approval of only half of the property owners is required to initiate a consolidation development, with individual landowners having little input after a land consolidation committee is elected, Yang said, adding that the large size of developments often forces committees to rely on experts.

Yang also proposed regulations that would allow land owners to withdraw from consolidation projects, as well as guaranteeing the rights of building owners and residents.

“Building owners are given a voice on urban renewal projects, but in consolidation they can only accept compensation and leave after their buildings are torn down,” he said, calling for building owners to be granted a role in the land reapportionment process.

Residents who do not have property rights should also be given the right to resettlement within the scope of the land consolidation area, he said, adding that land used to pay for new public works in the area should be publicly auctioned.

Corporate influence over land consolidation committees raises questions over whether private sales enable businesses to acquire land at below market value, he said.

“There is a huge imbalance between land owners and land consolidation committees throughout the entire process, in terms of the information available and their familiarity with the whole process,” Central Taiwan Citizen Front member Hsu Wen-feng (許文烽) said, adding that the committee managing a project calling for the demolition of Taichung’s Liming Kindergarten (黎明幼兒園) refused to provide documentation to the school.

The kindergarten has sought guarantees that unaffected buildings would be allowed to remain after a road is built through a portion of its site.

Campaigners protested outside the Presidential Office Building yesterday to call for the central government to intervene to stop planned school demolition.

Wang Cheng-chi (王成機), a senior specialist with the ministry’s department of land administration, said the ministry was still planning long-term legal revisions and would take the campaigners’ proposal into consideration.

The ministry was likely to increase the threshold to three-fourths of affected landowners, he said, adding that landowners unwilling to participate should be allowed to withdraw “as much as possible.”