HPA offers suggestions on surviving the cold

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

As cold fronts sweep across the nation, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) urged people with chronic hypertension, high cholesterol or high blood sugar levels to keep warm to prevent the onset of acute cardiovascular disease.

People with chronic disease should also be careful when taking a hot bath, the agency added.

HPA Director Wang Ying-wei (王英偉) cited a study commissioned by the agency in 2013 that showed the rate of people seeking treatment for cardiovascular disease at medical facilities increases by 10 to 20 percent in winter.

When the temperature drops, vascular smooth muscles contract, causing blood pressure to rise and increasing the risk of heart disease or acute stroke, Wang said, adding that attention should be paid to temperature changes to help prevent cardiovascular disease.

The HPA urged high-risk groups, including those with the “three highs” of chronic hypertension, high cholesterol and high blood sugar kidney disease; those who have had a stroke or angina pectoris — chest pain due to coronary heart disease; are obese; smokers; and elderly people, not to do outdoor exercise in the early morning or immediately after dinner.

It said such people should do outdoor exercise after 8am or 9am, at least one hour after meals, and should keep warm by wearing gloves, socks and a hat and scarf to keep the distal ends of limbs, as well as the head and neck, warm.

Wearing multiple layers is convenient, because clothing can be removed as people warm up, it said.

The main symptom of acute myocardial infarction is sudden severe chest pain, but some people experience myocardial ischemia without pain, so if people notice cold sweats, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, significant anxiety, difficulty breathing or falling blood pressure, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible, it said.

As elderly people often have slower peripheral blood circulation and neuromuscular response, they face greater risks of falling after swiftly changing position, the HPA said.

Older people should get out of bed slowly and sit on the edge for a while before standing up, it said, adding that they should keep the floor dry and free of obstacles.

The administration urged people who like hot springs or hot baths in the winter to limit their time in the water to 15 minutes, leave the water slowly, drink bottled water, wait at least 1.5 hours after a meal before taking a bath, keep the hot water below 40°C and refrain from repeatedly switching between cold and hot water.