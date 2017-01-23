Commission asks BCC to present equity contract

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) has asked the Broadcasting Corp of China (BCC) to submit its equity trading contract with Central Investment Co (中央投資公司) to determine if the nation’s largest radio station has violated the regulations barring government agencies, political parties and the military from investing in media companies.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has been the sole shareholder of Central Investment since its inception in 1971 and the party placed all its shares in a trust in 2007, but they were transferred back to the KMT in September last year, according to the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, which in November last year determined that Central Investment is affiliated with the KMT.

The radio station was sold to its current chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) and its four affiliates in 2006 through Central Investment and its subsidiary Guanghua Investment Co (光華投資公司).

The NCC made the request as part of its review of a change of BCC directors and supervisors. The BCC submitted an application for the change on Jan. 20 last year.

NCC spokesperson Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said Central Investment had said in an interview with local media on Dec.16 last year that it has the right to protect the assets owned by Guanghua, which were also sold to the BCC.

Central Investment reportedly said that it has the right to designate individuals to serve as BCC board directors and supervisors, Wong said.

“Even though Jaw has assured us that Central Investment can only ‘recommend’ rather than ‘designate’ individuals to serve on the BCC’s board or to be the company’s supervisors, we think the BCC should provide the equity trade contracts between Central Investment and Jaw for us to conduct follow-up investigations,” he said, adding that the BCC should clarify Central Investment’s statement.

Wong said that the NCC’s review of the BCC’s application for a change of board members and supervisors has nothing to do with an ongoing investigation launched by the asset committee over land owned by the BCC, which were suspected of being acquired illicitly by the KMT.

Wong said the BCC has changed the list of board members and supervisors a few times after it submitted its application.

Jaw last year said in a hearing at the asset committee that the KMT sold the BCC to others because political parties are banned from investing in media outlets.

The regulations do not prohibit political parties from owning properties, Jaw said.