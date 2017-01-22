Pingtung councilor, husband accused of corruption

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Pingtung County Councilor Hung Tzu-chien (洪慈綪) was yesterday released on bail, while her husband, Huang Chih-wei (黃志威), was detained incommunicado following an investigation into allegations they received kickbacks on public construction projects.

Hung, an independent, was elected councilor after she became known because her father, Hung Shih-cheng (洪石成), was killed in a fishing dispute when a Philippine Coast Guard patrol boat fired on the Kuang Ta Hsing (廣大興號).

Hung Tzu-chien and her husband allegedly received about NT$3 million (US$95,138) in kickbacks from contractors on public construction projects, Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office officials said.

Prosecutors directed police and investigators to carry out raids and summoned the couple for questioning, with Hung Tzu-chien released on NT$500,000 bail.

The corruption probe began last year following allegations of bid rigging and financial irregularity on several local projects administered by Liuchiu Township (琉球) authorities, Pingtung County officials said.

Liuchiu Township Mayor Chen Lung-chin (陳隆進) has been accused of involvement in the scheme, with prosecutors alleging that Huang acted as a “white glove,” meeting with contractors and collecting payments.

Hung Tzu-chien became a popular figure among residents for her outspoken manner in seeking justice for her father, along with her public criticism of the government’s handling of the dispute and jingoistic rhetoric against the Philippine government.

Hung had been accused of vote buying during her campaign for county councilor.

A Pingtung County resident surnamed Liao (廖) said Hung did not do much for her constituents.

The probe shows that Hung has been corrupted by power and became more concerned about money than anything else, Liao said.