Nearly half of 113 calls about partner: agency

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A total of 127,246 calls were made to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 113 hotline last year, of which 45 percent were related to violence by an intimate partner, the latest statistics from the ministry’s Department of Protective Services showed.

The 24-hour 113 hotline allows people to report or ask questions about domestic violence, sexual assault or harassment, as well as abuse or negligence of children, adolescents, older and disabled people.

The hotline received 127,246 calls last year, an average of about one call every four minutes, with the peak period for calls being between 7pm and 11pm, the department said.

Most calls were related to violence by an intimate partner (45 percent), followed by child and adolescent protection issues (30 percent) and violence against family members (18 percent), it added.

About 16 percent of all domestic abuse cases reported to local governments originated from the hotline, department Director Chang Hsiu-yuan (張秀鴛) said, adding that hotline workers will contact local police and social workers when they receive calls for emergency protection, with 6,919 people receiving protection after such calls last year.

A department analysis of 25,069 reported cases showed that children were involved in 3,407 cases, or about 36 percent, of 9,595 related to violence by an intimate partner, an increase of about 6 percent from two years ago.

“Even if children or adolescents were not abused, witnessing domestic violence can cause trauma and long-term effects to their physical and mental development,” Chang said.

The ratio of men to women who were victims of domestic violence was about one man for every 2.5 women, showing that women remained the majority of victims, Shih Hsin University Graduate Institute for Gender Studies professor Luo Tsun-yin (羅燦煐) said.

The percentage of male victims increased slightly, but they remain the minority in cases of violence by an intimate partner, she said.

The Lunar New Year holiday, often when family members interact the most frequently, is a peak period for domestic violence, Luo said, adding that friends or relatives should not try to deal with violent behavior, but should instead help victims report abuse and seek protection.