The Vision of Varicella Eradication

As an outstanding expert of infectious diseases and immunology, Pediatrics Director of NTUH, Professor Li-Min Huang(黃立民) has been dedicating himself in disease prevention. He has conducted several solid studies regarding vericella epidemiological characteristics in the past, which contributed to varicella prevention significantly. The latest Taiwanese retrospective study by NTUH evaluated several factors relating to varicella breakthrough incidence in the post-vaccine era. Professor Huang offers a vision to eradicate varicella just like smallpox eradication in human history.

Varicella is one of the most common infectious diseases, and the lifetime risk of acquiring varicella is over 95%. The estimated household secondary attack rate is from 85% to 90%, says Professor Huang. It is transmitted through direct contact with skin lesions, respiratory secretions, and especially through inhalation of the airborne particles of the virus, which the particles of the virus can travel more than 1meter. As the result, during hospitalization, patients have to be assigned to quarantine wards with negative pressure.

The clinical course after primary infection includes fevers, characteristic skin rash that forms small and itchy blisters. However, varicella may occasionally cause severe complications such as thrombocytopenic purpura, cerebellitis and encephalitis. In general, complications as well as fatalities from varicella are more commonly observed in adults than in children. Healthy adult has a 25 fold of greater risk of complication and 30-40 times higher case-fatality ratios (deaths per 100,000 cases) than among children.

Once infected, the virus will stay in our body and leads to lifelong latent infection of sensory ganglion neurons. When immune systems are weaker or compromised, the virus is likely to reactivate and cause painful herpes zoster (shingles).

Since 2004, free mass varicella immunization program has been launched for all one-year old children in Taiwan. The disease burden has been significantly decreased, and vaccine effectiveness is up to 82.6%. However, if we aim to eradicate varicella, the protection of vaccine needs to be increased. Professor Huang noted that investment in developing new vaccine would be too costly and might not succeed. The best way is to better utilize the current vaccine to decrease the varicella incidences.

A retrospective observational German study showed that the breakthrough rate is not only associated with number of doses but also the vaccine brands. The results showed higher effectiveness from American manufacturer. There are also several findings in the latest retrospective observational study by NTUH, which is based on over 900 thousand samples and 10 years follow-up. The data shows 2.8% occurrence of breakthrough varicella infection (BVI) within 6-10 years after varicella vaccination, and the mean age at BVI was 4.46. There’s also significant difference in vaccines effectiveness between genders and different brands, which is consistent with the results of German study. Professor Huang explained, as testosterone has been shown to have overall immunosuppressive effects, whereas estrogen can enhance cellular immune response, so boys are at higher risk of BVI.

While universal vaccination program is effective, says Professor Huang, experts hope to eliminate varicella zoster virus just like smallpox and polio someday. Studies indicate that 99% of children will be protected after second dose vaccination. Professor Huang says when failure falls to less than 1%, the infectious disease is under control. As America and several European countries have advocated taking the second dose of varicella vaccine, Professor Huang encourages parents to discuss with physicians on this issue to ensure optimal protection.