Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTHCARE

Kaohsiung to help homeless

The Kaohsiung City Government is to provide homeless people in the city with clothes, hot meals and sleeping bags so they can keep warm as the weather turns colder with the arrival of a cold air mass. Social workers and volunteers are being mobilized to go to areas frequented by the city’s homeless to ensure they receive the assistance the city government is offering, Kaohsiung social affairs officials said yesterday. Emergency measures to provide the homeless with shelter have also been activated, including opening service centers and negotiating with local hostels to provide accomodations, the officials said. A cold air mass was forecast to arrive in Taiwan last night, which was expected to push temperatures down to about 10°C tonight and early tomorrow in northern coastal areas, with temperatures of 14-15°C expected in south regions, the Central Weather Bureau said.

DIPLOMACY

MAC calls for Trump support

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday urged the incoming administration of US president-elect Donald Trump to support Taipei’s continued efforts to maintain cross-strait peace and reiterated that Taiwan should not be used as a bargaining chip in the relationship between the US and China. The government attaches great importance to Taiwan’s relations with the US and China, and remains consistent and firm on its policy of promoting cross-strait peace and stability, council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said at a media briefing, when asked about Trump saying that he would negotiate the “one China” policy with Beijing after taking office. Taipei is committed to promoting a balanced relationship with the US and China and hopes that the new US government, on the basis of the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances,” will support Taiwan’s efforts to maintain cross-strait peace, Chiu said. He asked Washington to convey to Beijing the importance of mutual respect and communication with Taiwan and to urge Beijing to adopt a more rational and friendly attitude toward Taipei.

EDUCATION

University sets up think tank

National University of Kaohsiung on Wednesday announced that it had established a Southeast Asia development center, which is to serve as a think tank for the implementation of the government’s “new southbound policy.” The university decided to establish the center to consolidate the resources of the government, industrial and academic sectors to nurture Southeast Asia experts, in line with the “new southbound policy” that was initiated by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration last year, university president Wang Shyue-liang (王學亮) said at the center’s opening ceremony. “The center will become a platform for cooperation among the government, industrial and academic sectors,” he said, adding that it would also collect and analyze information on the political and economic situation in the region, which would serve as a reference for potential investors. Plans are already in place for a summer program this year at the center, which is to offer intensive training courses mainly for vocational, senior-high school and university students in Vietnam, Wang said. The Vietnamese students are expected to become the main source of foreign enrollment at the university, he added.