Two outbreaks of bird flu lead to chicken cull

Staff writer, with CNA

Two more outbreaks of avian influenza have been confirmed in Yunlin County, leading to the culling of more than 30,000 chickens, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said on Wednesday.

The bureau said its Yunlin County branch was informed of the deaths of chickens by a farm in Dongshih Township (東勢) on Friday last week and received notification of a similar situation from the owner of another chicken farm in Lunbei Township (崙背) the following day.

The Yunlin County office immediately imposed controls on the movements of the chickens and collected specimens for testing.

The Dongshih farm was later confirmed to have been infected with avian influenza virus subtype H5, while the Lunbei farm was infected with the highly pathogenic H5N2 subtype, the bureau said.

The confirmation of the avian influenza outbreaks led to the culling of 19,303 chickens at the Dongshih farm and 10,729 at the Lunbei farm, the bureau said.

There have been eight outbreaks of avian influenza reported so far this year, mostly in Yunlin County. The latest cases brought the total number of birds culled to 93,846 this year, the bureau said.

Noting that the peak of the avian influenza season has arrived, the bureau urged poultry farmers to take precautions against the virus and to pay close attention to the health of their poultry stock.