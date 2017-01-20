Kaohsiung seizes 150kg of amphetamine

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Authorities in Kaohsiung seized 150kg of amphetamine and arrested two suspects in a raid on Wednesday.

The Kaohsiung Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Corps and the coast guard conducted surveillance on two men, surnamed Yu (余) and Chen (陳), before raiding a metal-sheet hut in Daliao District (大寮), police said.

They found 11 boxes holding a total of 150 plastic pouches containing a white powdery substance, which was found to be amphetamine, estimated to have a street value of about NT$100 million (US$3.16 million), said prosecutor Kao Feng-chi (高峰祈), who leads the investigation division at the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office.

The amphetamine was likely smuggled into the nation on motor boats, Kao said, adding that the shipment likely originated in China.

The two suspects were charged yesterday with drug trafficking.

They allegedly belong to a drug ring whose members were caught in waters off Pingtung County trying to smuggle 80kg of ketamine into the nation on a fishing boat last month.

Prosecutors said they are following the evidence and leads related to the two cases to bust the drug ring and arrest its other members, who are active in southern Taiwan, using boats to smuggle drugs from China.