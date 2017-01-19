Andy Lau falls off horse and injured filming in Thailand

By Tsai Chen-yi / Staff reporter, with CNA

Hong Kong actor-singer Andy Lau (劉德華) was yesterday reported to have fallen off a horse and been injured while shooting a commercial in Thailand on Tuesday.

The horse stamped on Lau’s waist area and he was immediately taken to a hospital for emergency treatment, the reports said.

Lau’s management company, Topman Global Ltd, released a statement yesterday afternoon.

“Andy Lau ... fell off a horse, and suffered some lacerations and a fracture to his pelvis,” the statement said, adding that he “is safe at present, so people do not need to worry and thank you for everyone’s concern.”

Lau was to take medical air transport to Hong Kong to receive further treatment, and was due to arrive in Hong Kong at about 10:30pm last night, Hong Kong media reports said.

Taiwanese model and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) suffered injuries in a similar riding accident while shooting on location in China in 2005.

She suffered fractures to her ribs and internal bleeding. She returned to Taiwan after being hospitalized for 10 days in China.

Responding to Lau’s accident, Lin yesterday wrote on a popular Chinese microblogging site: “To our hero Brother Hua [a nickname for Lau] please recover soon! Let us pray for him.”