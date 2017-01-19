Taipei hospital lauds work of lunch delivery service

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Medical University Hospital yesterday said its lunch delivery service for elderly people who live alone or have mobility problems has been feeding people for more than 10 years, and has served more than 110,000 meals.

Taipei City Government statistics showed that there were 417,242 elderly people living in the city as of November last year, accounting for 15.48 percent of the city’s population, so enhanced long-term services are needed as the proportion of elderly residents is growing, said Chang Chien-chung (張建中), director of the hospital’s social work office.

The hospital in 2005 began providing a variety of services to elderly people in the Xinyi District (信義) who live alone or in disadvantaged circumstances, he said.

The meals — which are planned to meet the nutritional needs of individual recipients — are delivered Monday to Friday by a team of seven volunteers, he said.

One of the newest members of the team is 28-year-old Hsu Yang-an (許揚恩) who has Tourette’s syndrome.

Due to the involuntary noises and vocal tics that are a part of his neuropsychiatric disorder, he said he had a lot of difficulties finding a job.

However, he has gradually gained a sense of achievement and self respect from helping elderly people, he said.

Another member of the team, Chen Wen-chin (陳文錦) who has a leg damaged by polio, has been delivering meals since 2011.

The elderly recipients often wait downstairs for him so that he does not have to climb up flights of stairs, he said, adding that he finds this very touching.

The hospital gives volunteers NT$300 per day for their efforts, Chang said.

The hospital said it is looking for more volunteers to help it deliver the meals.

Volunteers must be at least 18, have a car or motorcycle license and be patient, responsible, and willing to interact with elderly people, the hospital said.