SDP criticizes plan to cut workers’ tax-funded pensions

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Workers’ pensions should not be cut as part of pension reform, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said yesterday, criticizing a government-provided pension reform framework for cutting the baseline used for calculating workers’ pensions.

“The goal of reform should be to ensure that the elderly are not impoverished, but we do not see any plans to face this issue during the upcoming national affairs conference on pension reform [on Sunday],” SDP convener Chen Shang-chih (陳尚志) said, citing the alternative reform proposal provided by government officials at four regional pension reform forums held last month and earlier this month.

The government framework calls for lengthening the period of time over which salary averages are calculated from the current five years to between 15 and 25 years, while also lowering replacement ratios and increasing required contributions.

Lengthening the horizon would lower pensions by including lower earning years in the calculation of most people’s average monthly salary, which is the baseline used by pension calculation formulas.

“This plan would fundamentally lower Labor Insurance payouts. The problem is that they are already quite low, with few people drawing close to NT$30,000 [US$950],” Chen said, adding that the projected shortfall could be addressed by raising contributions from higher earners, who are currently only taxed on their first NT$45,000.

“Further cuts would be totally inappropriate. Labor insurance is already the most stable of the pension funds, with the government investing only NT$60.7 billion annually, compared with NT$258.6 billion contributed privately,” he said, adding that the government contributes NT$310.8 billion annually to pensions funds for government employees, compared with NT$20.8 billion contributed from salaries.

While 310,000 of 450,000 retired government employees earn more than NT$40,000, more than 2.2 million retired workers receive less NT$10,000, he said, calling for a more rigorous base and ceiling on pension payouts.

Expecting protests, the Presidential Office on Tuesday announced that the site of the policy conference has been moved from the Taipei International Convention Center to the Presidential Office Building and is shortening the conference to one day.

SDP policy committee convener Fan Yun (范雲) said the site switch was a “poor” choice because the conference conflicts with a Genesis Social Welfare Foundation dinner for the needy in front of the Presidential Office Building on the same day, raising the prospect that the dinner would be affected by the expected protests.

SDP member Yeh Da-hua (葉大華) called for the government to make public the figures used to calculate the alternative reform proposal prior to the meeting.