Man suspected of smuggling drugs to Australia arrested

Staff writer, with CNA

A man suspected of being involved in smuggling drugs to Australia has been arrested, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said yesterday.

The 26-year-old man, identified only by his surname, Fan (范), was arrested on Jan. 5 after he was confirmed to be the driver of a truck that transported a batch of handbags to a warehouse in Taoyuan.

About 500,000 tablets of the hypnotic pharmaceutical nimetazepam, better known as Erimin, and 20 packs of ketamine weighing about 2kg, were found hidden in the handbag shipment.

The handbags had been scheduled for shipment to Malaysia on Jan. 6.

Fan said he was only hired to transport the drugs, police said, adding that investigators would continue to try to track down Fan’s accomplices.

The bureau launched the investigation after being tipped off by Australian police about a shipment of handbags from Taiwan to Australia that contained 220kg of amphetamine in June last year.

During the months-long investigation, Fan was identified as a suspect, the bureau said.

Fan was found to have driven a truck to transport handbags to the warehouse several times, with the items being sent overseas by a trading company based in Taiwan, police said.

As the investigation proceeded, the police cooperated with customs officers to tighten inspections of goods imported and exported by the company, which culminated in the Jan. 5 raid and Fan’s arrest.

In other news, a man was indicted on Monday in Taichung for using a mobile phone without permission during a flight, an offense that carries a penalty of up to five years in jail or a fine of up to NT$150,000

The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said the 35-year-old man, surnamed Liu (劉), was arrested by airport police at Taichung International Airport on May 9 last year, after he got off a Far Eastern Air Transport flight from Penghu County’s Magong to Taichung.

During the half-hour flight, Liu disregarded the chief flight attendant’s request that he turn off his mobile phone, reactivating the phone after the flight attendant left to continue listening to music and taking photos, the indictment said.

Liu’s action angered other passengers on the plane, some of whom threw objects at him in protest, prosecutors said.

Airport police arrested the man soon after the plane landed.

Prosecutors said that Liu had violated the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法), which bans the use of any device that might interfere with navigation or telecommunications in an aircraft.