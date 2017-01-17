University plans to build Tainan ‘little green town’

By Tang Tsai-hsin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

National Cheng Kung University is to open an environmentally friendly community on 28 hectares of university land in Tainan’s Gueiren District (歸仁), university president Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said.

The school plans to build the community, dubbed “the little green town,” with the district’s infrastructure incorporating a combination of “green” architecture, sources of renewable energy and networking technology, Su said.

“Modeling work for the project is ongoing and if it proves successful, it could be applied on a wider scale,” Su said.

The university hopes the low-carbon emissions planning used in the community would have the potential for nationwide adoption, she added.

Climate change is proceeding at a dangerous pace and the average temperatures in the past two winters have been alarming, making the integration of “green” technology and modern life an increasingly important priority for technologists and governments, Su said.

While the government has established an ecological technology campus and branches of Academia Sinica in the district, the university is in a better position than the government to experiment with the new technologies due to its real-estate holdings and because it is embedded in the community, Su said.