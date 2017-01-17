Facetious calligraphy makes student online celebrity

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

A third-grade student in Changhua County became an instant online celebrity when pictures of his self-deprecating calligraphy were posted on Facebook.

Liou Yu-you (柳宇祐) of Jioushe Elementary School used a school calligraphy assignment to joke about himself, writing: “I’m not overweight, I’m just a little bit hot,” followed with the explanation that things which are hot expand.

Netizens responded calling the piece “too cute” and saying it was “therapeutic.”

The post, in which Liou appears holding up his writing for the camera, drew more than 30,000 visitors in just one day.

Some netizens said that Liou’s round face and affectionate smile reminded them of Maitreya, a saint-like Buddhist figure.

Others said that Liou’s calligraphy was lacking from a technical standpoint, but had the same “cute” characteristics as the boy himself — plump and lively.

In another piece using the same style, Liou wrote: “Take it easy, if you go slow everything will be great... just like me, over time I became greatly fat.”

Liou’s father, who works in the food services industry, and his mother said they were not talented calligraphers, adding that Liou once finished third in a calligraphy competition.

Liou’s mother said she never imagined her son would get so much attention for his playful writing, a sentiment that Liou himself echoed.

Liou’s parents said the boy always has a positive, optimistic outlook, adding that he always discusses his work with his teacher before writing it down.

Liou, who said the sudden attention made him nervous, wrote a response piece in the same facetious tone.

“I’m on fire. The teacher said I should be humble, humble, humble... but all I can say is: Boss. Pour me another one,” he wrote.