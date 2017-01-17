Late-night diner affected by loss of hostess bar patrons after recession

By Chiang Chih-hsiung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Brothers Lee Chin-shan (李金山) and Lee Wan-chu (李萬居), coproprietors of a late-night diner in Yilan City, said the tepid post-recession economy has affected the hostess industry and their business.

The brothers said their establishment near Yilan Train Station used to be frequented by hostesses who worked in the many bars and karaoke venues nearby and wanted to have a meal after work.

“Back in those days, working girls knew how to spend,” said Lee Chin-shan, who is also the head chef.

Hostesses who patronized their diner were predominantly Taiwanese and enjoyed fresh seafood. They were also generous, paying in cash and tipping the restaurant owners and servers with the change, the Lees said.

Their diner used to stay open until 3am and the majority of their patrons were off-duty hostesses, the brothers said, adding that hostesses used to attach fake eyelashes to the eyes of goldfish painted on its walls.

Each goldfish was “adopted” by a hostess familiar with the owners and patrons.

However, as the economy declined in the 2000s, businessmen who frequented hostess bars tightened their belts, and karaoke bars and hostess bars began to close.

Operators are saving costs by hiring immigrants and hosting private bookings rather than operating from a fixed location, Lee Chin-shan said.

Hostesses these days are mostly Chinese or Vietnamese, and they prefer ordering heavily spiced foods to be delivered to their workplace or residence, he said.

Lee Chin-shan that it makes him sad to see the painted goldfish — formerly the signature decor of the diner — lose their hostess “owners” and fake eyelashes.

In keeping with the times, the late-night diner redesigned its menu to highlight Yilan’s traditional cuisine with an emphasis on quality, the brothers said.

“It is adapt or die. Besides, foreign-born girls becoming the mainstay of ‘recreational venues’ shows that we are really becoming a multi-ethnic society,” Lee Chin-shan said.