Doctor accused of practicing without a medical license

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A medical clinic in Kaohsiung has been accused of employing an unlicensed medical practitioner and allowing him to work for 14 years, the Kaohsiung City Government Department of Health said.

Sin-an Clinic (杏安診所), a family medicine clinic near Formosa Boulevard MRT Station and Liuhe Night Market, has allegedly employed a 55-year-old man, surnamed Tsao (曹), since 2003, with the knowledge that he does not have a medical license, the department said.

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office received a tip-off about the alleged fake doctor and conducted an unannounced inspection of the clinic with health officials on Tuesday last week.

At the time, Tsao was in consultation with a patient, while two others were waiting for their appointments and two other people were having intravenous therapy in the clinic, department officials said.

Tsao said he graduated from a vocational high school and does not have a medical license, officials said.

A female staff member, surnamed Chung (鍾), also said that she graduated from a vocational high school and is not licensed, but carried out the duties of a registered nurse, including administering injections and dispensing medications.

Officials said the clinic was transferred to an 89-year-old licensed doctor, surnamed Cheng (鄭), five years ago, and that he and another licensed doctor surnamed Chang (張) treated patients in the morning, while Tsao treated patients in the afternoon and evening.

Tsao is paid NT$180 per hour and gets extra commission for administering injections, officials said.

Tsao is accused of violating the Physician’s Act (醫師法) and if found guilty could be sentenced to prison for a term of six months to five years.