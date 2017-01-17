Bureau condemns alleged sexual assault of tourist

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Tourism Bureau yesterday condemned the alleged sexual assault of a South Korean tourist by a taxi driver last week, adding that the incident was an isolated case and Taiwan is a safe travel destination.

“We strongly condemn the act. It has damaged public trust toward the majority of taxi operators and taxi drivers, as well as Taiwan’s image as a tourist destination,” the bureau said in a statement.

The driver, identified only by his surname, Chan (詹), was detained on Sunday at the request of prosecutors and faces a maximum of seven years in prison if he is found guilty.

Chan reportedly set up a South Korean blog using the name Jerry Taxi.

Police said Chan admitted to molesting one of the three South Korean women who hired him for a day trip around northern Taiwan on Thursday last week.

The bureau yesterday said it has asked its branch office in Seoul to monitor responses from the South Korean public regarding the incident, adding that the office must also be ready to explain the position of the Taiwanese government over the incident.

“We want to assure South Koreans that perpetrators of crimes in Taiwan will be punished and victims will receive justice,” the bureau said.

The bureau said it immediately contacted the National Police Agency after the incident was reported, adding that it also informed the Korea Tourism Organization’s office in Taipei that it would offer the alleged victim assistance.

Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) was also scheduled to contact South Korean Mission in Taipei Representative Yang Chang-soo to express the bureau’s concern over the incident.

“This was an isolated case. Taiwan is a safe travel destination. We will continue urging relevant authorities to step up their efforts to manage and protect the travel environment for all tourists,” the bureau said.

The bureau said it has also communicated with the Directorate-General of Highways about the need to reinforce its management over taxi services in the six special municipalities, adding that they should be fined if they contravene the Highway Act (公路法) or other regulations.

Taxi companies should face a suspension or shutdown of their business if one of their drivers commits a serious offense and the vehicle license should be revoked as well, the bureau said.

The alleged assault occurred at a time when the government is running a successful campaign to attract more visitors from South Korea, among other nations.

The number of South Korean tourists has increased by about 29 percent in 2015 to 658,757. The number was up another 33 percent in the first 11 months of last year to 784,819, according to Tourism Bureau data.

Additional reporting by CNA