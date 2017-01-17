Former civil servants launch pension hunger strike

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

A group of retired civil servants yesterday launched a hunger strike outside the Legislative Yuan, accusing the government of interfering in a planned mass protest outside a national policy conference on pension reform on Saturday.

About 20 protesters affiliated with the Alliance for Monitoring Pension Reform gathered outside the legislature, shouting that the government had broken its promises and turned it into a fight against retired government employees.

“The government’s Web site says the conference is to be held at the Taipei International Convention Center, but we have received information saying it has been moved to Academia Sinica,” alliance convener Huang Yao-nan (黃耀南) said, adding that when his group applied for road rights to protest outside Academia Sinica, they found that many prime spots had already been taken, including the institute’s entrance.

“We believe that the ruling party is hitting below the belt by trying to curtail our freedom of assembly,” he said, adding that since the change in venue has not been made public, “how come someone has already registered all of these road rights? It is absurd.”

He added that his group had already registered all of the remaining road rights around Academia Sinica campus, promising to encircle the policy conference with thousands of protesters on Saturday.

He cited the government’s “unwillingness to accept alternative views” and its continued “slander” of pensioners as reasons for the protest, which follows demonstrations at four regional pension policy conferences that were held last month.

“We are not opposed to reform, but reform has to be gradual,” he said. “Given the current atmosphere, this is no longer reform — it is called a fight.”

While Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億) has said that controversial preferential interest rate accounts for pensioners will be phased out as part of reforms, the government has yet to propose formal plans, citing the need to collect opinions prior to a national policy conference to reach a national consensus.

“It is sad that the governing party has not proved willing to take the high road,” National Civil Servant Association president Harry Lee (李來希) said, adding that he has yet to receive formal notification of the meeting site even though he is to serve as a representative. “Much about the national policy conference remains opaque, including repeated changes to the meeting site.”

“Practically no one knows the meeting’s exact time and location, but the Democratic Progressive Party sent people to pre-emptively apply for road rights. Given all this, how are we supposed to trust them?” he asked.