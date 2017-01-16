Taiwanese identity ‘would decline if China invades’

By Cheng Hung-ta and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The number of young people who express a strong Taiwanese national identity would reduce dramatically if the US factor were removed and China invaded, according to former Mainland Affairs Council minister Su Chi (蘇起).

“Most people think the ‘natural independence’ faction constitutes about 70 or 80 percent [of young people], but, that group will drop to 20 percent if the US factor were removed and the Chinese Communist Party invades [Taiwan],” Su said at an event on Friday marking the release of a new book about the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) by former KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Lee Chien-jung (李建榮).

The term “natural independence” was coined by former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairperson and veteran activist Lin I-hsiung (林義雄) in his book The Natural Independence of the Younger Generation (年輕世代的自然獨), in which he said that, as opposed to the older generations who formed their ideas of independence after an intellectual struggle against KMT “brainwashing” from their youth, the younger generation has grown up in a society in which Taiwanese independence is a mainstream ideal, making them “naturally independent.”

Weakening of the KMT posed a risk to the continued existence of Taiwan, Su said.

Taiwan’s safety is a prerequisite to its independence and those supporting independence would drop to 20 percent if invasion from China occurred, he added.

“This kind of Taiwanese independence is not a courageous independence, but one built on a foundation of false security,” Su said.

In response, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said Su’s argument was “old world thinking” and out of place in the modern era of globalization.

Incessant unsubstantiated threats of attack from the Chinese Communist Party were causing increasing antipathy toward China, Hsu added.

Hsu accused Su of being a mouthpiece for China, saying his view of Taiwanese independence as hinging on US ability and support was outdated.

DPP Legislator Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) said that in the modern era of globalization, nations are tied together through mutually beneficial exchanges and investments.

Taiwan should stay focused on its internal affairs and the development of the economy, he said, adding that China’s threats would only cause Taiwan to distance itself rather than bringing economic benefit.

“China always says it has hopes for Taiwan, but at the same time incessantly threatens the nation,” Wu said.