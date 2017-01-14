Blood foundation seeks donations as its stockpile falls

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation yesterday urged people to donate more blood, as it only has enough for 5.7 days of use, lower than the designated safe level of seven days.

The foundation said that people are generally less willing to donate blood when the weather is cold and during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The foundation said it hopes to increase levels to a minimum of 10 days of supply before the Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 28 this year.

Controversy erupted on Tuesday when the Chinese-language Mirror Media published a report saying that the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee was to investigate allegations that the foundation was established with funds from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

The report accused the non-profit of monopolizing sources of blood for medical use and making annual income of NT$3 billion (US$95 million).

Blood donations plummeted after the report was published.