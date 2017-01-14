MOTC to conduct feasibility study on HSR to Pingtung

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) yesterday said it would conduct a feasibility study this year on a proposal to extend high-speed rail (HSR) services to Pingtung County.

The study is to include technical and legal issues, land acquisition, costs and environmental impact among other details, the Railway Reconstruction Bureau said.

When the report is completed, it will be presented to the Cabinet for consideration, the bureau said.

The high-speed rail system, which began commercial operations in 2007, stretches 350km between terminal stations in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) and Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District (左營), with 10 stations in between.

The proposal to extend the line to Pingtung was proposed by Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) of the Democratic Progressive Party.

However, Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) said this week that conditions are not yet right for such a project and that the ministry has no plans to make it a priority.

Pan yesterday said Hochen’s comments showed that the minister was looking at the proposal from a Taipei perspective and he had hurt the feelings of Pingtung residents by responding to their request with a “cold and arrogant” attitude.

Pingtung residents pay the same taxes as other people, but do not have access to convenient transportation, Pan said.

Pingtung’s rail services are older than those in Hualien and Taitung counties, while its air services are not as good as in offshore counties, he said.

Pan said that the development of Taiwan’s transportation network would be far from comprehensive if it focused only on urban regions and ignored rural areas.

Pingtung has a population of about 835,000.