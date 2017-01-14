Foreign students slam NHI proposal

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

National Health Insurance premiums for foreign students should be calculated using the same principles as for domestic workers, a coalition of student groups said yesterday, criticizing planned premium hikes that are to accompany government moves to include Chinese students in the insurance program.

All foreign students are to be charged monthly premiums of NT$1,249, according to draft amendments to the National Health Insurance Act (全民健康保險法), which passed out of the committee stage last month following the cancelation of government subsidies for premiums paid by foreign students.

The government provides a NT$500 monthly subsidy to all foreign students, with the Overseas Community Affairs Council providing an additional NT$375 subsidy to “overseas Chinese” students, including those from Hong Kong and Macau.

Students from mainland China are excluded from the National Health Insurance, but would be incorporated under the same conditions as other foreign students following the passage of the amendments.

A statement released by the Taiwan International Student Movement and signed by more than 40 other student groups accused the government of using misleading calculations in an attempt to justify the premium hikes.

“While the NT$1,249 figure is the base used for calculating contributions to the National Health Insurance for those without stable employment, the reality is that the government subsidies apply to Taiwanese as well, while we make additional contributions through part-time employment,” said coalition member Oung Kang Wei (黃康偉), a Malaysian student, who said his employer contributed NT$284 per month on his behalf.

“Even though we are only allowed to work part time, according to the government’s plan we would be obliged to make the same monthly contribution as someone with a NT$80,000 monthly salary,” he said, adding that the plans breached the ability-based burden-sharing principle underpinning National Health Insurance premiums.