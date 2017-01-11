Most people want new job after holiday: yes123 poll

Staff writer, with CNA

Almost 90 percent of workers in the nation want to land a new job after the Lunar New Year holiday, as they are generally unhappy with their current wages, according to a survey released on Monday by online job bank yes123.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC); China Steel Corp (CSC), the largest steelmaker in Taiwan; and Fubon Financial Holding Co were the employers favored most by people who want to switch jobs, the survey showed.

According to the results, 88.9 percent of the people polled said that they plan to find a new job — the highest level since 2010, when the figure stood at 90.3 percent — mostly in the hope of higher remuneration.

Among workers who want a new job, 56.3 percent have started a job search, yes123 said.

More than half of respondents, 52.1 percent, said that they were seeking an average salary increase of 11.1 percent after changing jobs.

In addition, 40.9 percent said they were downbeat about the outlook of their current jobs, 32.4 percent said they have no chance of promotion, 29.8 percent said their current jobs fail to allow them to use their talents and 27.2 percent said they were dissatisfied with their bonuses.

The survey indicated that TSMC was at the top of the “dream boss” list in the high-tech sector for workers who want a new job, ahead of telecom operator Chunghwa Telecom, iPhone and iPad assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, PC maker Asustek Computer and IC designer MediaTek.

In the old economy sector, CSC was at the top of the favored companies list, followed by Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, transportation conglomerate Evergreen Group, Formosa Plastics Group and bookstore chain operator Eslite Spectrum, the survey showed.

Fubon Financial topped the list in the financial sector, ahead of CTBC Financial Holding, Cathay Financial Holding, E.Sun Financial Holding and Taiwan Financial Holding, yes123 said.

The survey, conducted between Dec. 22 and Tuesday last week collected 1,314 valid questionnaires and has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.