Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

New outbreak in Yunlin

A bird flu outbreak was reported in Yunlin County for the second time this month, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said on Sunday. The two outbreaks were confirmed within a week of each other, resulting in the culling of 26,535 chickens, the bureau said. The latest outbreak occurred at a Mailiao Township (麥寮) farm, the bureau said. It said tests on specimens from the farm found that it was infected with the highly pathogenic type B strain of the H5N2 avian flu virus. All 2,672 chickens being raised in enclosures were culled, it added. On Wednesday last week a Dounan Township (斗南) poultry farm confirmed it had the same strain of the virus and 23,863 chickens there were culled.

OBITURARY

PFP’s Chin dies at 69

People First Party (PFP) secretary-general Chin Chin-sheng (秦金生) died of a heart attack on Sunday at the age of 69, the party announced yesterday. Chin was exercising outdoors in the morning when he had a heart attack, the party said. It added that it would provide any necessary assistance to Chin’s family to arrange for his funeral. Chin devoted most of his life to public service and had a good relationship with political figures across party lines, including former Democratic Progressive Party chairman Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), senior Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) officials and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

WEATHER

Temperatures to drop

A cold air mass from China is expected to reach Taiwan on Saturday, with temperatures in northern areas forecast to drop to 13?C, the Central Weather Bureau said. The cold front is expected to affect Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures dropping to about 15?C in the south and 13?C in the north, the bureau said. Daytime temperatures are expected to be about 16?C in the northeast, 20?C in central Taiwan and Hualien County, and 22?C in the south and Taitung County, the bureau said.

TRADE

Taiwan seeks deeper EU ties

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday expressed hope that the Italian government will support Taiwan’s bid for deeper trade and economic relations with the EU, and asked visiting Italian lawmakers to back Taipei’s efforts. Chen made the remarks after meeting with an Italian delegation headed by Giuseppe Romanini, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, at the Presidential Office Building earlier in the day. He said that Taiwan, which wants to improve its industrial competitiveness, has been over the past several years sparing no efforts in seeking free-trade agreements with its major trade partners, which include the EU, Taiwan’s fifth-largest trade partner, Chen said.

AVIATION

CAL business class praised

China Airlines’ (CAL) new Airbus A350 business class section has won praise by TheDesignAir Web site, winning the Best New Business Class and Best Business Class Design awards for last year. The cabin was praised as a design that “reflects the 777 cabin, but with an all-new color, and trim and new hard product details.” “The original cabin was designed by Ray Chen, but the China Airlines design team have added flourishes to act as a point of difference between the A350 and the Boeing 777-300ER business class cabins,” TheDesignAir Web site said.