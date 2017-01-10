Marubeni to be fined for airport MRT delay

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Bureau of High Speed Rail yesterday said that it would fine Tokyo-based Marubeni Corp for causing serious delays to the launch of the Taoyuan International Airport MRT line, adding that it is also seeking compensation for financial losses.

Construction of the airport MRT line began on Feb. 27, 2006, and was scheduled to be completed in 2010. The launch of the line was put back six times for various reasons.

Although inflation pushed up the prices of materials and the bidding process encountered difficulties, the delay was mainly caused by disputes between Marubeni and its subcontractor, the bureau said, adding that the company is in charge of building the line’s electromechanical system.

The government signed a “lump sum contract” with Marubeni to build the electromechanical system for NT$25.49 billion (US$79.39 million at current exchange rates). Based on the contract, the company can be fined for construction delays, with the fines capped at about NT$2.5 billion.

The fines have already reached the cap, the bureau said.

However, the bureau was unable to impose the fines during construction because the contract stipulates that the issue can only be addressed after the line becomes operational.

The bureau said it is not worried about Marubeni defaulting on the fines, adding that it still owes the firm NT$3 billion.

The Japanese company is also to be held accountable for the financial losses incurred by other parties because of the delay in the project’s launch.

They include Taoyuan Metro Corp and the New Taipei City Government, which asked for compensation of about NT$400 million and NT$200 million respectively from the central government. The former is the designated operator of the airport MRT line, while the latter is one of the shareholders in Taoyuan Metro Corp.

Some of the contractors in the construction also asked the government to compensate their losses, the bureau said, adding that all these losses would be compiled and paid by Marubeni.

The bureau said it is prepared to fight for these payments in the courts.

Although Marubeni was contracted to design and build the signaling system itself, the bureau discovered that the company had breached these terms by subcontracting the design of the system to UK-based Invensys Rail Group.

Therefore, the bureau said it had withheld about NT$1.9 billion in contract bonds.

Marubeni also filed an administrative lawsuit against the bureau after the Public Construction Commission ruled that the company had breached its contract.

The Taipei High Administrative Court has sided with the bureau, whereas the Supreme Administrative Court has yet to rule on the case, the bureau said.